City Of Burlington: In The Year Two Thousand Twenty-Two An Ordinance In Relation To Parks— Urban Ranger Positions And Waterfront Managers Bco Sec. 22-23 

Published June 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
ORDINANCE 6.15
Sponsor: Burlington Parks Recreation Waterfront
Public Hearing Dates: ___
First reading: __
Referred to: ____
An Ordinance in Relation to Rules suspended and placed in all stages of passage 06/06/22 _
Second reading: ___
Action: ____
Date: ___
Signed by Mayor: 06/09/22
Published: 06/22/22
Effective: 07/13/22
It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Chapter 22, Parks, Section 23, Penalty, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington be and hereby is amended to read as follows:
22-23 Penalty.
A violation of the following sections of this chapter shall be deemed a civil offense:
Section 22-2. Damage to parks.
Section 22-3. Digging or blasting prohibited.
Section 22-4. Littering.
Section 22-5. Glass bottles prohibited; exception.
Section 22-6. Throwing stones or other objects prohibited; exception.
Section 22-7. Camping in parks prohibited.
Section 22-10. Fires prohibited.
Section 22-11. Discharging fireworks prohibited.
Section 22-13. Animals prohibited, exception.
Section 22-14. Disturbing birds, nests, eggs or animals prohibited.
Section 22-15. Hitching horses to trees or shrubs prohibited.
Section 22-16. Motor vehicles subject to parks regulations.
Section 22-18. Driving on grass.
Section 22-22. Consumption of alcoholic beverages prohibited.
In addition, a violation of any provision of the rules and regulations of the parks and recreation department contained in Appendix D of this Code of Ordinances shall be deemed a civil offense. A violation of these sections or the rules and regulations shall be punishable by a civil penalty of from fifty dollars ($50.00) to five hundred dollars ($500.00). The waiver penalty for such offenses for purposes of the municipal complaint (civil ticket) shall be fifty dollars ($50.00). Each day's continued violation shall be a separate offense. The superintendent of parks, waterfront managers, city arborist, urban park rangers, seasonal operations supervisors and all law enforcement officers are authorized to issue a municipal complaint for a violation of this chapter.
* Material stricken out deleted.
** Material underlined added.
