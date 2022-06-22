 City Of Burlington: In The Year Two Thousand Twenty-Two An Ordinance In Relation To Parks— Urban Ranger Positions And Waterfront Managers Bco Sec. 22-23 | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 22, 2022 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City Of Burlington: In The Year Two Thousand Twenty-Two An Ordinance In Relation To Parks— Urban Ranger Positions And Waterfront Managers Bco Sec. 22-23 

Published June 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

ORDINANCE 6.15

Sponsor: Burlington Parks Recreation Waterfront

Public Hearing Dates: ___

First reading: __

Referred to: ____

An Ordinance in Relation to Rules suspended and placed in all stages of passage 06/06/22 _

Second reading: ___

Action: ____

Date: ___

Signed by Mayor: 06/09/22

Published: 06/22/22

Effective: 07/13/22

It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Chapter 22, Parks, Section 23, Penalty, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington be and hereby is amended to read as follows:

22-23 Penalty.

A violation of the following sections of this chapter shall be deemed a civil offense:

Section 22-2. Damage to parks.

Section 22-3. Digging or blasting prohibited.

Section 22-4. Littering.

Section 22-5. Glass bottles prohibited; exception.

Section 22-6. Throwing stones or other objects prohibited; exception.

Section 22-7. Camping in parks prohibited.

Section 22-10. Fires prohibited.

Section 22-11. Discharging fireworks prohibited.

Section 22-13. Animals prohibited, exception.

Section 22-14. Disturbing birds, nests, eggs or animals prohibited.

Section 22-15. Hitching horses to trees or shrubs prohibited.

Section 22-16. Motor vehicles subject to parks regulations.

Section 22-18. Driving on grass.

Section 22-22. Consumption of alcoholic beverages prohibited.

In addition, a violation of any provision of the rules and regulations of the parks and recreation department contained in Appendix D of this Code of Ordinances shall be deemed a civil offense. A violation of these sections or the rules and regulations shall be punishable by a civil penalty of from fifty dollars ($50.00) to five hundred dollars ($500.00). The waiver penalty for such offenses for purposes of the municipal complaint (civil ticket) shall be fifty dollars ($50.00). Each day's continued violation shall be a separate offense. The superintendent of parks, waterfront managers, city arborist, urban park rangers, seasonal operations supervisors and all law enforcement officers are authorized to issue a municipal complaint for a violation of this chapter.

* Material stricken out deleted.

** Material underlined added.

