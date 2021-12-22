City Of Burlington Notice Of Public Hearing 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Burlington City Council
Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM
The Burlington City Council will hold a public hearing to consider approval of a ballot item on Town Meeting Day (March 1, 2022) for a bond vote for the Downtown Tax Financing District (TIF) Great Streets Project, to be serviced by tax increment financing. At this hearing, information, as available, will be provided to voters on, the cumulative amount of TIF district debt incurred to date, estimated amount and type(s) of financing, related costs, whether interfund loans and/or interim financing will be used, the improvements to be financed, and any anticipated development or redevelopment outcomes expected.
The public hearing will take place on Monday, January 10, 2022 during the Regular City Council Meeting which begins at 7:00 pm in Contois Auditorium, Burlington City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT.
