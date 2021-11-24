City Of Burlington, Vermont Notice & Warning Of Vote To Incur A Bonded Debt 

The legal voters of the City of Burlington, Vermont are hereby notified and warned to come and vote at a Special City Meeting on Tuesday, the 7th day of December, 2021 between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. in their respective wards, at the voting places hereinafter named, and designated as polling places, viz:
Ward One/East District: Mater Christi School, 100 Mansfield Ave.
Ward Two/Central District: H.O. Wheeler School (Integrated Arts Academy), 6 Archibald St.
Ward Three/Central District: Lawrence Barnes School (Sustainability Academy), 123 North St.
Ward Four/North District: Saint Mark's Youth Center, 1271 North Ave.
Ward Five/South District: Burlington Electric Department, 585 Pine St.
Ward Six/South District: Edmunds Middle School, 275 Main St.
Ward Seven/North District: Robert Miller Community & Recreation Center, 130 Gosse Ct.
Ward Eight/East District: Fletcher Free Library, 235 College St.
The polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. for the following purposes:
To vote upon two special articles placed on the ballot by request of the City Council, said special articles being as follows:
1. APPROVAL OF GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS FOR CITY CAPITAL PLAN PROJECTS
"Shall the City Council be authorized to issue general obligation bonds, or notes in one or more series in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed Forty Million dollars and 00/100 ($40,000,000.00) to be borrowed in increments between Fiscal Year 2022 and Fiscal Year 2025 for the purpose of funding capital improvement infrastructure projects of the City and its departments in furtherance of the City's 10-Year Capital Plan?"
2. ISSUANCE OF REVENUE BONDS FOR BURLINGTON ELECTRIC DEPARTMENT PROJECTS
"Shall the City be authorized to issue revenue bonds or notes in one or more series on behalf of the Electric Light Department, in an amount not to exceed $20,000,000 in the aggregate, to be issued pursuant to the City Charter, as may be determined by the City Council, and payable from the net revenues of the electric system, for the purpose of paying for (i) capital additions and improvements to the City's electric system, and energy conservation systems, in furtherance of the City's Net Zero Energy goals, including improvements to the City's technology systems, customer and financial information systems, electric grid upgrades, electricity generation plants and dams (the "Project"), and (ii) funding a debt service reserve fund and paying costs of issuance?"
Total Estimated Project Cost: $20,000,000
City Electric Department Share of Total Cost: $20,000,000
Miro Weinberger, Mayor
Publication Dates: November 17, 24, and December 1
Burlington, Vermont
find, follow, fan us: