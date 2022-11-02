City of Burlington, Vermont Notice & Warning of Vote to Incur a Bonded Debt 

Published November 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
The legal voters of the City of Burlington, Vermont are hereby notified and warned to come and vote at a Special City Meeting on Tuesday, the 8th day of November, 2022 between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. in their respective wards, at the voting places hereinafter named, for the following purposes:
To vote upon two bonding articles placed on the ballot by request of the the Board of School Commissioners by action of the Commissioners duly approved, said special article being as follows:
AUTHORIZATION TO ISSUE GENERAL OBLIGATIONS BONDS TO BUILD NEW HIGH SCHOOL AND TECHNICAL CENTER
"Shall the City Council be authorized to pledge the credit of the City through the issuance of general obligation bonds or notes, in one or more series, in an amount not to exceed One Hundred and Sixty Five Million ($165,000,000) Dollars for the purpose constructing a new Burlington High School and Burlington Technical Center primarily at its Institute Road site, and making other capital improvements related thereto, with the understanding that bonds may be issued under the March 2017 voter approval in order to construct facilities for the Burlington High School?
Total Current Estimated Cost of Capital Improvements: $190 Million.
State funds may not be available at the time this project is otherwise eligible to receive State school construction aid. The School District is responsible for all costs incurred in connection with any borrowing done in anticipation of State school construction aid."
The following are designated as polling places, viz:
Ward One/East District:
Mater Christi School, 100 Mansfield Ave.
Ward Two/Central District: H.O. Wheeler School (Integrated Arts Academy), 6 Archibald St.
Ward Three/Central District: Lawrence Barnes School (Sustainability Academy), 123 North St. Ward Four/North District: Saint Mark's Youth Center, 1271 North Ave.
Ward Five/South District: Burlington Electric Department, 585 Pine St.
Ward Six/South District: Edmunds Middle School, 275 Main St.
Ward Seven/North District: Robert Miller Community & Recreation Center, 130 Gosse Ct. Ward Eight/East District: Fletcher Free Library, 235 College St.
The polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m.
Miro Weinberger, Mayor
Publication Dates: October 19, October 26, November 3 Burlington, Vermont
find, follow, fan us: