City of Burlington Warning & Notice 2022 Special City Meeting 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published November 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
The legal voters of the East District of the City of Burlington, Vermont are hereby warned and notified to come and vote at a Special Meeting on Tuesday, the 6th day of December, 2022 between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. in their respective wards, at the voting places hereinafter named and designated as polling places, viz:
Ward One/East District: Mater Christi School, 100 Mansfield Ave
Ward Eight/East District: Fletcher Free Library, 235 College St.
The polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. for the purpose of electing a city officer as follows:
EAST DISTRICT - one East District City Councilor Term Ending April 3, 2023
/s/Miro Weinberger, Mayor
Publication Dates: Seven Days, 11/30/2022
Burlington, Vermont
find, follow, fan us: