January 26, 2022 Legal Notices » General Notices

City of Burlington 

Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works

Action: Approved
Date: 1/19/2022
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson EI
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services

In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-two

A Regulation in Relation to

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7 No-parking areas, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 7 No-parking areas.

No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:

(1) – (151) As written.

(152) Reserved. On the west side of Caroline Street, beginning at the intersection of Catherine Street and Caroline Street, and continuing north for sixty (60) feet.

(153) – (580) As written.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

TD: BCO Appx.C, Section 7
1/19/22

Published date: 01/26/22
Effective date: 02/16/22

