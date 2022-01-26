If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 1/19/2022
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson EI
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-two
A Regulation in Relation to
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7 No-parking areas, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 7 No-parking areas.
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:
(1) – (151) As written.
(152)
Reserved. On the west side of Caroline Street, beginning at the intersection of Catherine Street and Caroline Street, and continuing north for sixty (60) feet.
(153) – (580) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
TD: BCO Appx.C, Section 7
1/19/22
Published date: 01/26/22
Effective date: 02/16/22
