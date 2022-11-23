Published November 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
In the Year Two Thousand Twenty Two A Regulation in Relation to Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works Burlington Code of Ordinances— Chapter 20, Motor Vehicles and Traffic— Article Iii. Parking, Stopping and Standing— Division 1. Generally— Section 20-56, Parking Ban
Action: Approved
Date: 11/16/22
Attestation of Adoption:
__________________________________
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 11/23/22
Effective: 12/14/22
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Chapter 20, Motor Vehicles and Traffic, Article I. In General, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Chapter 20. MOTOR VEHICLES AND TRAFFIC
Articles I—II. As written.
Articles III. Division 1. Generally
20-53 – 20-55 As written.
20-56. Parking ban.
(a)-(e) As written.
(f) Delineation of parking ban zones:
Zone A shall include all streets to the east of North Avenue, including North Avenue, beginning south of Institute Road moving north to the northern boundary of the city, with the exception of the northern and eastern portion of Franklin Square.
Zone B shall include all streets to the west of North Avenue, including North Avenue, beginning south of Institute Road moving north to the northern boundary of the city.
Zone C shall include all streets bounded by the following streets:
The northernmost boundary shall be defined by Kilburn Street and Adams Street but not including Kilburn Street and Adams Streets.
The easternmost boundary shall be defined by and include South Winooski Avenue from Adams Street to St. Paul Street, as well as Shelburne Street.
The southernmost boundary shall be defined by the southernmost boundary of the city.
The westernmost boundary shall be defined by Lake Champlain.
Zone D shall include all streets bounded by the following streets:
The easternmost boundary shall be defined by and include South Prospect and all of its adjoining streets.
The southernmost boundary shall be defined by the southernmost boundary of the city.
The westernmost boundary defined by South Willard Street from Main Street to Maple Street not including this section, South Winooski Avenue from Maple Street to Adams Street not including this section, South Winooski Avenue from Adams Street to St. Paul Street including this section, St. Paul Street from South Winooski Avenue to South Union Street including this section, Shelburne Street from South Union Street south to the city's southern border including this section.
The northernmost boundary defined by Main Street from South Willard Street to Prospect Street including this section, Maple Street from South Winooski Avenue to South Willard Street including this section.
Zone E shall include all streets bounded by the following streets:
The easternmost boundary shall be defined by the easternmost boundary of the city.
The southernmost boundary shall be defined by Main Street from the city boundary east to South Willard Street including that section of Main Street and University Heights.
The westernmost boundary shall be defined by and include Hyde Street from Riverside Avenue to North Willard Street including this section, all of North Willard Street including North Willard Street, South Willard Street from Pearl Street to Main Street not including this section of South Willard Street.
The northernmost boundary shall be defined by the northernmost boundary of the city.
Zone F shall include all streets bounded by the following streets:
The easternmost boundary shall be defined and include South Willard Street from Pearl Street to Maple Street.
The southernmost boundary shall be defined by and include Maple Street from South Willard Street to South Winooski Avenue, South Winooski Avenue from Maple Street to Adams Street, Adams Street from South Winooski Avenue to St. Paul Street, St. Paul Street from Adams Street to Kilburn Street, and Kilburn Street.
The westernmost boundary shall be defined by Lake Champlain.
The northernmost boundary shall be defined by and include Sherman Street; North Champlain Street from Sherman Street to Peru Street; Peru Street; Elmwood Avenue from Peru Street to Grant Street; Grant Street; North Union Street from Grant Street to Pearl Street; and Pearl Street from South Union Street to South Willard Street.
Zone G shall include all street bounded by the following streets:
The easternmost boundary shall be defined by
and but not include Hyde Street from Riverside Avenue to North Willard Street and North Willard Street from Hyde Street to Pearl Street.
The southernmost boundary shall be defined by but not include the following streets: Pearl Street from South Willard Street to South Union Street; North Union Street from Pearl Street to Grant Street; Grant Street; Elmwood Avenue from Peru Street to Grant Street; Peru Street; North Champlain Street from Peru Street to Sherman Street; and Sherman Street.
The westernmost boundary shall be defined by the lake.
The northernmost boundary shall in the old north end be defined by and include Manhattan Drive and on North Avenue all streets south of the intersection of Institute Road and North Avenue.
Zone H shall include the northern and eastern portion of Franklin Square.
20-57—20-70. As written.
Division 2. Removal of Unlawfully Parked Vehicles. As written.
Division 3. Parking Meters. As written.
Division 4. City Owned or Leased Lots. As written.
Articles IV—VI. As written.
* Material stricken out deleted.
** Material underlined added.
find, follow, fan us: