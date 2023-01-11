 City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission - Section 7A. | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 11, 2023 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission - Section 7A. 

Published January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 11, 2023 at 10:16 a.m.

In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-two A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 7A. Accessible spaces designated

Sponsor: Department of Public Works

Action: Approved

Date: 12/21/2022

Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson

Published: 01/11/23

Effective: 02/01/23

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7A, Accessible spaces designated, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 7A Accessible spaces designated.

No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations, except automobiles displaying special handicapped license plates issued pursuant to 18 V.S.A. § 1325, or any amendment or renumbering thereof:

(1)-(27) As written.

(28) On the west side of Hyde Street beginning one hundred ninety-five (195) feet south of Riverside Avenue and extending south for a distance of twenty (20) feet. Reserved.

(29)-(138) As written.

(139) On the west side of North Willard Street in front of number 197.Reserved.

(140)-(173) As written.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

TD: BCO Appx.C, Section 7A

12/21/22

