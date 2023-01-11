City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission - Section 7A. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 11, 2023 at 10:16 a.m.
In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-two A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 7A. Accessible spaces designated
Sponsor: Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 12/21/2022
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson
Published: 01/11/23
Effective: 02/01/23
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7A, Accessible spaces designated, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 7A Accessible spaces designated.
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations, except automobiles displaying special handicapped license plates issued pursuant to 18 V.S.A. § 1325, or any amendment or renumbering thereof:
(1)-(27) As written.
(28)
On the west side of Hyde Street beginning one hundred ninety-five (195) feet south of Riverside Avenue and extending south for a distance of twenty (20) feet. Reserved.
(29)-(138) As written.
(139)
On the west side of North Willard Street in front of number 197.Reserved.
(140)-(173) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
TD: BCO Appx.C, Section 7A
12/21/22
