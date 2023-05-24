Published May 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three
A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—
Section 7 No-parking Areas.
Section 7A Accessible spaces designated.
Section 9 Fifteen-minute parking.
Section 10 Two-hour parking.
Section 10-1 Time limits two-hour parking.
Section 11 One-hour parking.
Section 11-1 Thirty-minute parking
Section 12-1 No parking except vehicles loading or unloading.
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 2/15/2023
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 05/24/23
Effective: 06/14/23
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows: That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7 No-parking areas, Section of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 7 No parking areas.
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:
(1)-(114) As written.
(114)
In front of the handicap walkway at 358 North Winooski Avenue for a distance of eight (8) feet. On the east side of North Winooski Avenue beginning at North Union Street and extending north to Riverside Avenue.
(115)-(286) As written.
(287)
In the space in front of 343 North Winooski Avenue. Reserved.
(288)-(365) As written.
(366)
On the east side of North Winooski Avenue for a distance of 90 feet from North Union Street. Reserved.
(367)-(450) As written.
(451)
On the east side of North Winooski Avenue for a distance of fifteen (15) feet immediately south of the driveway to 274 North Winooski Avenue. Reserved.
(452)-(500) As written.
(501)
On the east side of North Winooski Avenue for a distance of fifty (50) feet in front of # 246. Reserved.
(502)-(556) As written.
(557)
For twenty (20) feet south of the southernmost driveway entrance at 242 North Winooski Avenue. Reserved.
(558)-(581) As written.
Section 7A Accessible spaces designated.
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations, except automobiles displaying special handicapped license plates issued pursuant to 18 V.S.A. § 1325, or any amendment or renumbering thereof:
(1)-(147) As written.
(148)
On the east side of North Winooski Avenue, in the space immediately north of the driveway to 264 North Winooski Avenue. On the west side of North Winooski Avenue in the first space south of the driveway at 321 North Winooski Avenue.
(149)-(173) As written.
Section 9 Fifteen-minute parking.
(a) No person shall park a vehicle longer than fifteen (15) minutes, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., Sundays and holidays excepted, in the following areas:
(1)-(42) As written.
(43)
In the parking space in front of 366 North Winooski Avenue. Reserved.
(44)-(60) As written.
(61)
In the parking space in front of 294 North Winooski Avenue. Reserved.
(62)-(75) As written.
(76)
In the parking space in front of 236 North Winooski Avenue. Reserved.
(77)-(126) As written.
(b) No person shall park any vehicle, at any time, longer than fifteen (15) minutes at the following locations:
(1)-(19) As written.
(20)
In the 2 spaces between the driveways at 294 North Winooski Avenue. On the west side of North Winooski Avenue in the sixth and seventh space north of the driveway at 321 North Winooski Avenue from Noon to 9 p.m.
(21)-(34) As written.
(c)-(d) As written.
Section 10 Two-hour parking.
No person shall park a vehicle for a period longer than two (2) hours between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., Sundays and holidays excepted, in the following locations:
(1)-(18) As written.
(19)
On the east side of North Winooski Avenue beginning sixty (60) feet south of Riverside Avenue and continuing for sixty (60) feet south. On the west side of North Winooski Avenue in the first three (3) spaces south of Riverside Avenue,
(20) As written.
Section 10-1 Time limits two-hour parking.
No person shall park a vehicle for a period longer than two (2) hours in the following locations:
(1) On the west side of North Winooski Avenue in the first four (4) spaces north of the driveway at 321 North Winooski Avenue from Noon – 9 p.m.
(2) On the south side of Archibald Street in the first three spaces west of North Winooski Avenue from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.
(3) On the west side of North Winooski Avenue in the first four (4) spaces north of the driveway at 241 North Winooski Avenue from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.
(4) On the west side of North Winooski Avenue in the first two (2) spaces north of Decatur Street from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
(5) On the north side of Decatur Street in the first two (2) spaces west of North Winooski Avenue from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Section 11 One-hour parking.
(a) No person shall park a vehicle for a period longer than one (1) hour between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., Sundays and holidays excepted, in the following locations:
(1)-(11) As written.
(12)
On the north side of North Winooski Avenue in the first three (3) spaces south of Riverside Avenue.
(13) As written.
(b)-(e) As written.
Section 11-1 Thirty-minute parking.
No person shall park any vehicle, at any time, longer than thirty (30) minutes at the following locations:
(1)-(15) As written.
(16)
On the west side of North Winooski Avenue in the second and third space south of the driveway at 241 North Winooski Avenue. The restriction is in effect Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., holidays excepted. On the south side of Riverside Avenue in the first three spaces west of North Winooski Avenue. The restriction is in effect Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., holidays excepted.
(17) As written.
Section 12-1 No parking except vehicles loading or unloading.
No person shall park a vehicle at the following locations unless engaged in loading or unloading the vehicle:
(1)-(28) As written.
(29)
On the east side of North Winooski Avenue in front of 258 North Winooski Avenue starting immediately south of the 258 North Winooski Avenue parking lot entrance and extending sixty (60) feet southward between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. and between the hours of 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. On the west side of North Winooski Avenue in the fifth, sixth, and seventh space north of the driveway at 321 North Winooski Avenue from 7 a.m. – Noon.
(30)
Reserved. On the west side of North Winooski Avenue in the first two (2) spaces south of the driveway at 237 North Winooski Avenue from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
TD: BCO Appx.C, Sec 7, Sec 7A, Sec 9, Sec 10, Sec. 10-1, Sec 11, Sec 11-1, & Sec 12-1
2/15/23
