July 26, 2023 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City Of Burlington 

Published July 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Sections: 7 No parking areas. 9 Fifteen-minute parking.12 No Parking daytime or weekdays except by trucks loading or unloading.12-1 No parking except vehicles loading or unloading.

Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission

Action: Approved

Date: 5/17/2023

Attestation of Adoption:

Phillip Peterson, PE

Public Works Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 07/26/23

Effective: 08/16/23

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, 7 No parking areas., 9 Fifteen-minute parking., 12 No Parking daytime or weekdays except by trucks loading or unloading., and 12-1 No parking except vehicles loading or unloading., of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

7 No Parking Areas

No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:

(1) – (470) As written.

(471) North Side of Main Street for the first thirty (30) feet east of between Lake Street and Battery Street.

(472) - (512) As written.

(513) On the south side of Main Street starting three hundred fifty-seven (357) feet east of South Union Street extending eighty (80) feet east from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m Monday – Friday.

(514) – (515) As written.

(516) No person shall park any vehicle from 12:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. and from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, in the following areas:

(a) - (b) As written.

9 Fifteen-minute parking.

(a) - (c) As written.

(d) No person shall park any vehicle longer than fifteen (15) minutes from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday in the areas designated below. Parking shall be prohibited at all other times in these locations:

(1) – (3) As written.

12 No parking daytime or weekdays except by trucks loading or unloading.

(a) No vehicle other than a truck actually engaged in loading or unloading shall, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., except Sunday, and for no more than thirty (30) minutes, use the following parking spaces:

(1) First two (2) parking spaces north of Main Street, on the west side of St. Paul Street. Reserved.

(2) - (40) As written.

(41) The space on the north side of Main Street immediately west of South Winooski Avenue. Reserved.

(42) – (56) As written.

12-1 No parking except for vehicles loading or unloading.

No person shall park a vehicle at the following locations unless engaged in loading or unloading the vehicle:

(1) – (35) As written.

(36) Reserved. In the first space on the north side of Main Street east of Pine Street from 6AM – 6PM for no more than fifteen (15) minutes.

(37) – (40) As written.

(41) Reserved. In the first two spaces north of Main Street on the west side of St Paul Street from 6AM – 6PM for no more than fifteen (15) minutes.

(42) - (52) As written.

(53) In the first space west of South Winooski Ave on the north side of Main Street, from 6AM-6PM for no more than fifteen (15) minutes.

/hm: BCO Appx.C, Sections 7, 9, 12, & 12-1

5/17/2023

