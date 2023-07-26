Published July 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Sections: 7 No parking areas. 9 Fifteen-minute parking.12 No Parking daytime or weekdays except by trucks loading or unloading.12-1 No parking except vehicles loading or unloading.
Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission
Action: Approved
Date: 5/17/2023
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 07/26/23
Effective: 08/16/23
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, 7 No parking areas., 9 Fifteen-minute parking., 12 No Parking daytime or weekdays except by trucks loading or unloading., and 12-1 No parking except vehicles loading or unloading., of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
7 No Parking Areas
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:
(1) – (470) As written.
(471) North Side of Main Street for
the first thirty (30) feet east of between Lake Street and Battery Street.
(472) - (512) As written.
(513) On the south side of Main Street starting three hundred fifty-seven (357) feet east of South Union Street extending eighty (80) feet east from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m Monday – Friday.
(514) – (515) As written.
(516) No person shall park any vehicle from 12:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. and from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from
4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, in the following areas:
(a) - (b) As written.
9 Fifteen-minute parking.
(a) - (c) As written.
(d) No person shall park any vehicle longer than fifteen (15) minutes from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00
4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday in the areas designated below. Parking shall be prohibited at all other times in these locations:
(1) – (3) As written.
12 No parking daytime or weekdays except by trucks loading or unloading.
(a) No vehicle other than a truck actually engaged in loading or unloading shall, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., except Sunday, and for no more than thirty (30) minutes, use the following parking spaces:
(1)
First two (2) parking spaces north of Main Street, on the west side of St. Paul Street. Reserved.
(2) - (40) As written.
(41)
The space on the north side of Main Street immediately west of South Winooski Avenue. Reserved.
(42) – (56) As written.
12-1 No parking except for vehicles loading or unloading.
No person shall park a vehicle at the following locations unless engaged in loading or unloading the vehicle:
(1) – (35) As written.
(36)
Reserved. In the first space on the north side of Main Street east of Pine Street from 6AM – 6PM for no more than fifteen (15) minutes.
(37) – (40) As written.
(41)
Reserved. In the first two spaces north of Main Street on the west side of St Paul Street from 6AM – 6PM for no more than fifteen (15) minutes.
(42) - (52) As written.
(53) In the first space west of South Winooski Ave on the north side of Main Street, from 6AM-6PM for no more than fifteen (15) minutes.
/hm: BCO Appx.C, Sections 7, 9, 12, & 12-1
5/17/2023
