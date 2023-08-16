Published August 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Burlington Code Of Ordinances Chapter 20, Motor Vehicles And Traffic — Article III Section 20-80, Limited Violation Forgiveness
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 2/15/2023
Attestation of Adoption:
__________________________________
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 08/16/23
Effective: 09/06/23
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Chapter 20, Motor Vehicles and Traffic, Article I. In General, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Chapter 20. MOTOR VEHICLES AND TRAFFIC
Articles I—II. As written.
Articles III. As written.
20-53 – 20-66 As written.
20-67. Waiver of issuance of process in a trial; voluntary payment of penalty; appeal.
(a)-(b) As written.
(c)Any person whose vehicle has been ticketed, other than for a first violation of Section20-
6655(a)(11) or20-87 66(b)(2) in a twelve (12) month period, may appeal the propriety and/or legality of the ticket by submitting to the city grand juror in writing within thirty (30) days a short and plain statement of his or her objections. The city grand juror shall review the objections and notify the appellant of his/her findings in writing. Any appeal of a first violation of Section20- 6655(a)(11) or20-87 66(b)(2) in a twelve (12) month period shall be made pursuant to the procedure outlined in Section 20-80.
(d) As written.
20-68 – 20-79 As written.
20-80. Limited violation forgiveness.
(a)Within thirty (30) days of a
first violation in a twelve (12) month period, any person whose vehicle has been ticketed pursuant to Section20- 6655(a)(11) or20-87 66(b)(2) may appeal and request violation forgiveness for such violation by providing a written attestation to the parking services manager that such violation request is their first within the preceding twelve (12) month period.
(b)Upon confirming that the
violation on appeal request for forgiveness is for a violation of Section20- 6655(a)(11) or20-87 66(b)(2) and the first request by the for the appellant within the preceding twelve (12) months, the parking services manager or his or her their representative shall administratively void the violation.
(c)If upon review as outlined in subsection (b) of this section, the parking services manager or
his or her their representative determines the violation is not eligible for administrative voiding, the appeal shall be forwarded to the city grand juror and shall be processed in accordance with the procedure outlined in Section20-67(c).
20-81—20-82. As written.
Articles IV—VI. As written.
* Material stricken out deleted.
** Material underlined added.
(Reg. of 10-20-21(a), eff. 12-22-21)
2/15/2023
find, follow, fan us: