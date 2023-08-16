 City Of Burlington | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 16, 2023 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City Of Burlington 

Published August 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—12-1 No parking except vehicles loading or unloading.

Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission

Action: Approved

Date: 7/26/2023

Attestation of Adoption:

________________________________

Phillip Peterson, PE

Public Works Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 08/16/23

Effective: 09/06/23

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, 12-1 No parking except vehicles loading or unloading of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

12-1 No parking except vehicles loading or unloading.

No person shall park a vehicle at the following locations unless engaged in loading or unloading the vehicle:

(1)-(17) As written.

(18) On the north side of Bank Street for approximately forty (40) feet east of Pine Street between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., for a maximum time limit of thirty (30) minutes.

(19)-(52) As written.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

/hm: BCO Appx.C, Section 12-1

7/26/2023

