Published August 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—12-1 No parking except vehicles loading or unloading.
Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission
Action: Approved
Date: 7/26/2023
Attestation of Adoption:
________________________________
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 08/16/23
Effective: 09/06/23
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, 12-1 No parking except vehicles loading or unloading of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
No person shall park a vehicle at the following locations unless engaged in loading or unloading the vehicle:
(1)-(17) As written.
(18) On the north side of Bank Street for approximately forty (40) feet east of Pine Street between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., for a maximum time limit of thirty (30) minutes.
(19)-(52) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
/hm: BCO Appx.C, Section 12-1
7/26/2023
