 City Of Burlington | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local | Get a Newspaper | #8b0150
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

August 16, 2023 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City Of Burlington 

Published August 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 7. No-parking areas

Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission

Action: Approved

Date: 7/26/2023

Attestation of Adoption:

________________________________

Phillip Peterson, PE

Public Works Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 08/16/23

Effective: 09/06/23

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7, No-parking areas, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 7: No-parking areas

No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:

(1) - (401) As written.

(402) On the south side of Chase Street beginning at Barrett Street and extending south 272 feet.

(403) – (581) As written.

(582) On the south side of Chase Street beginning at Colchester Avenue extending north 341 feet.

(583) On the north side of Chase Street, beginning 293 feet north of Colchester Avenue and extending north 280 feet.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

/hm: BCO Appx.C, Section 7

7/26/2023

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation