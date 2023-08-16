Published August 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 7. No-parking areas
Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission
Action: Approved
Date: 7/26/2023
Attestation of Adoption:
________________________________
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 08/16/23
Effective: 09/06/23
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7, No-parking areas, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 7: No-parking areas
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:
(1) - (401) As written.
(402) On the south side of Chase Street beginning at Barrett Street and extending south 272 feet.
(403) – (581) As written.
(582) On the south side of Chase Street beginning at Colchester Avenue extending north 341 feet.
(583) On the north side of Chase Street, beginning 293 feet north of Colchester Avenue and extending north 280 feet.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
/hm: BCO Appx.C, Section 7
7/26/2023
find, follow, fan us: