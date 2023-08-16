Published August 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 7. No parking areas.
Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission
Action: Approved
Date: 7/26/2023
Attestation of Adoption:
________________________________
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 08/16/23
Effective: 09/06/23
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7, No parking areas, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 7 No parking areas.
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:
(1)-(583) As written.
(584) On the east side of St. Paul Street between the driveways for 309 St. Paul Street and 315 St. Paul Street.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
BCO Appx.C, Section 7
7/26/22
