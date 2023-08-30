Published August 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 29 Special parking
Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission
Action: Approved
Date: 12/15/2021
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 08/30/23
Effective: 09/20/23
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 29 Special parking, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 29 Special parking.
No parking shall occur at the following locations unless by:
(a) –(e) As written.
(f) Food Truck Parking. Valid food truck peddlers must meet the criteria outlined in BCO Chapter 23 PEDDLERS AND SOLICITORS.
(1) On the east side of University Place in the five spaces in front of the Royal Tyler Theater.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
TD: BCO Appx.C, Section 29
12/15/21
