 City Of Burlington | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

August 30, 2023 Legal Notices » General Notices

City Of Burlington 

Published August 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 29 Special parking

Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission

Action: Approved

Date: 12/15/2021

Attestation of Adoption:

________________

Phillip Peterson, PE

Public Works Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 08/30/23

Effective: 09/20/23

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 29 Special parking, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 29 Special parking.

No parking shall occur at the following locations unless by:

(a) –(e) As written.

(f) Food Truck Parking. Valid food truck peddlers must meet the criteria outlined in BCO Chapter 23 PEDDLERS AND SOLICITORS.

(1) On the east side of University Place in the five spaces in front of the Royal Tyler Theater.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

TD: BCO Appx.C, Section 29

12/15/21

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation