Published September 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated September 20, 2023 at 12:34 p.m.
Ordinance 5.20
Sponsor: Councilor Barlow
Rules suspended and placed in all stages of passage 09/11/23
Signed by Mayor: 09/18/23
Published: 09/20/23
Effective: 10/11/23
In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-Three An Ordinance in Relation to
Model Years for Vehicles for Hire
It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Chapter 30, Vehicles for Hire, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington be and hereby is amended by amending Sec. 15, Inspections, thereof to read as follows:
(b) All motor vehicles operating as vehicles for hire shall not be more than
ten (10) fifteen (15) model years older than the current calendar year.
