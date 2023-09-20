 City Of Burlington | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 20, 2023 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City Of Burlington 

Published September 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated September 20, 2023 at 12:34 p.m.

Ordinance 5.20

Sponsor: Councilor Barlow

Rules suspended and placed in all stages of passage 09/11/23

Signed by Mayor: 09/18/23

Published: 09/20/23

Effective: 10/11/23

In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-Three An Ordinance in Relation to

Model Years for Vehicles for Hire

It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Chapter 30, Vehicles for Hire, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington be and hereby is amended by amending Sec. 15, Inspections, thereof to read as follows:

(b) All motor vehicles operating as vehicles for hire shall not be more than ten (10) fifteen (15) model years older than the current calendar year.

