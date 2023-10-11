City of Burlington: Motorcycle Parking Ordinance 

Published October 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three
A Regulation in Relation to
Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—
26 Motorcycle parking.
Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission
Action: Approved
Date: 9/20/2023
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 10/11/23
Effective: 11/01/23
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, 26 Motorcycle parking of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
26 Motorcycle parking.
The following locations are designated for the parking of motorcycles only:
(1)-(20) As written.
(21) On the east side of Elmwood Avenue, beginning at the driveway for 36 Elmwood
Avenue and extending south 11 feet.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
/hm: BCO Appx.C, Section 26
9/20/2023
