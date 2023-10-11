 City of Burlington: No Parking Areas Ordinance | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 11, 2023 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City of Burlington: No Parking Areas Ordinance 

Published October 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three

A Regulation in Relation to

Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—

Sections: 7 No parking areas

Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works

Action: Approved

Date: September 20th, 2023

Attestation of Adoption:

Phillip Peterson, PE

Public Works Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 10/11/23

Effective: 11/01/23

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, 7 No parking areas, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

7 No parking Areas

No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:

1) - (411) As written.

(412) Reserved On the east side of Walnut Street for 100 feet, during the hours between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

(413) – (581) As written.

**Material stricken out deleted.

***Material underlined added.

TD: BCO Appx.C, 7

9/20/23

