City of Burlington: No Parking Areas Ordinance 

Published October 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three
A Regulation in Relation to
Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—
Sections: 7 No parking areas
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: September 20th, 2023
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 10/11/23
Effective: 11/01/23
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, 7 No parking areas, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
7 No parking Areas
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:
1) - (411) As written.
(412) Reserved On the east side of Walnut Street for 100 feet, during the hours between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
(413) – (581) As written.
**Material stricken out deleted.
***Material underlined added.
TD: BCO Appx.C, 7
9/20/23
