October 11, 2023 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City of Burlington: Accessible Spaces Ordinance 

Published October 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three

A Regulation in Relation to

Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—

7A Accessible spaces designated.

Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission

Action: Approved

Date: 9/20/2023

Attestation of Adoption:

Phillip Peterson, PE

Public Works Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 10/11/23

Effective: 11/01/23

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, 7A Accessible spaces designated of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

7A Accessible spaces designated.

No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following location, except automobiles displaying special handicapped license plates issued pursuant to 18 V.S.A. § 1325, or any amendment or renumbering thereof:

(1)-(162) As written.

(163) Reserved. On the east side of Blodgett Street, in front of 80 Blodgett Street.

(164)-(173) As written.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

BCO Appx.C, Section 7A

9/20/2023

