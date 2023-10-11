City of Burlington: Accessible Spaces Ordinance 

Published October 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three
A Regulation in Relation to
Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—
7A Accessible spaces designated.
Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission
Action: Approved
Date: 9/20/2023
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 10/11/23
Effective: 11/01/23
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, 7A Accessible spaces designated of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
7A Accessible spaces designated.
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following location, except automobiles displaying special handicapped license plates issued pursuant to 18 V.S.A. § 1325, or any amendment or renumbering thereof:
(1)-(162) As written.
(163) Reserved. On the east side of Blodgett Street, in front of 80 Blodgett Street.
(164)-(173) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
BCO Appx.C, Section 7A
9/20/2023
