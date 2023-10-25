Published October 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—26 Motorcycle parking.
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, 26 Motorcycle parking of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
26 Motorcycle parking.
The following locations are designated for the parking of motorcycles only:
(1)-(21) As written.
(22) On the east side of Clarke Street beginning at the driveway for 40 Clarke Street and extending fifteen (15) feet south.
(23) On the east side of Clarke Street beginning at the driveway for 48 Clarke Street and extending thirteen (13) feet south.
