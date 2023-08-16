 City Of Burlington | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 16, 2023 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City Of Burlington 

Published August 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—7A Accessible spaces designated.

Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission

Action: Approved

Date: 7/26/2023

Attestation of Adoption:

________________________________

Phillip Peterson, PE

Public Works Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 08/16/23

Effective: 09/06/23

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, 7A Accessible spaces designated of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

7A Accessible spaces designated.

No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following location, except automobiles displaying special handicapped license plates issued pursuant to 18 V.S.A. § 1325, or any amendment or renumbering thereof:

(1)-(157) As written.

(158) On the north side of North Street in the first space east of 530 North Street. Reserved.(159)-(173) As written.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

/hm: BCO Appx.C, Section 7A

7/26/2023

In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 5 One-way streets designated, Section 7 No Parking Areas, Section 12-1 No parking except vehicles loading or unloading

Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission

Action: Approved

Date: 7/26/2023

Attestation of Adoption:

________________________________

Phillip Peterson, PE

Public Works Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 08/16/23

Effective: 09/06/23

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 5 One-way streets designated, 7 No Parking Areas, Section 12-1 No Parking except vehicles loading or unloading, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 5 One-way streets designated.

The following streets are hereby designated as one-way streets, and all traffic and travel thereon, except pedestrians, shall pass in the directions indicated and not otherwise:

(1)–(42) As written.

(43) South Champlain, southerly from Main Street to King Street.

(44) South Champlain, northerly from Main Street to College Street.

Section 7 No Parking.

No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:

(2)–(134) As written.

(135) On the east side of South Champlain Street within 50 feet of the driveway leading to 144 South Champlain Street. Reserved.

(136)–(584) As written.

Section 12-1 No Parking except vehicles loading or unloading.

No person shall park a vehicle at the following locations unless engaged in loading or unloading the vehicle:

(1)–(53) As written.

(54) On the west side of South Champlain Street in the first two spaces south of Main Street, for a maximum time limit of thirty (30) minutes.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

TD: BCO Appx.C, 5, 7, 12-1

7/26/2023

