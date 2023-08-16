Published August 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—7A Accessible spaces designated.
Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission
Action: Approved
Date: 7/26/2023
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, 7A Accessible spaces designated of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following location, except automobiles displaying special handicapped license plates issued pursuant to 18 V.S.A. § 1325, or any amendment or renumbering thereof:
(1)-(157) As written.
(158)
On the north side of North Street in the first space east of 530 North Street. Reserved.(159)-(173) As written.
In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 5 One-way streets designated, Section 7 No Parking Areas, Section 12-1 No parking except vehicles loading or unloading
Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission
Action: Approved
Date: 7/26/2023
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 5 One-way streets designated, 7 No Parking Areas, Section 12-1 No Parking except vehicles loading or unloading, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 5 One-way streets designated.
The following streets are hereby designated as one-way streets, and all traffic and travel thereon, except pedestrians, shall pass in the directions indicated and not otherwise:
(1)–(42) As written.
(43) South Champlain, southerly from Main Street to King Street.
(44) South Champlain, northerly from Main Street to College Street.
Section 7 No Parking.
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:
(2)–(134) As written.
(135)
On the east side of South Champlain Street within 50 feet of the driveway leading to 144 South Champlain Street. Reserved.
(136)–(584) As written.
Section 12-1 No Parking except vehicles loading or unloading.
No person shall park a vehicle at the following locations unless engaged in loading or unloading the vehicle:
(1)–(53) As written.
(54) On the west side of South Champlain Street in the first two spaces south of Main Street, for a maximum time limit of thirty (30) minutes.
