City of Essex Junction City Council Notice of Public Hearing June 28, 2023 6:30 p.m. Essex Jct., VT 05452 

Published June 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The City of Essex Junction City Council will hold a public meeting to discuss proposed changes in water and wastewater rates. The meeting will be held at the City Office, 2 Lincoln Street, Essex Junction, Vermont, and remotely via Zoom. Options to watch or join the meeting remotely: https://zoom.us/j/94464297825?pwd=T0RTL0VteHZXNHlteTJpQi83WUg4QT09 or by calling Audio only: (888) 788-0099, Meeting ID: 944 6429 7825, Passcode: 635787.
Water, Wastewater, and Sanitation rates are proposed to increase a combined 12.07% or $70.72 per year for an average user consuming 120 gallons of water per day. The Large User Water rate is proposed to increase 27.7% to $0.110 per 1,000 gallons. The Wholesale Wastewater Treatment rate is proposed to increase 16.3% to $4.146 per 1,000 gallons. The Water, Wastewater and Sanitation budgets are available at www.essexjunction.org.
Please direct questions to Finance Director Jess Morris at [email protected] 802-878-6944.
