Published May 31, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street in the conference room and remotely. The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV. • JOIN ONLINE: Join Zoom Meeting Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information. • JOIN CALLING: Join via conferencecall (audio only): Dial 1(888) 788-0099 (toll free) Meeting ID: 944 6429 7825 Passcode: 635787
PUBLIC HEARING
Proposed Land Development Code Amendments
Chapter 1: Purpose, Application & Severability
Chapter 2: Definitions
Chapter 3: Decision Making and Administrative
Bodies
Chapter 4: Regulation of Land Use Activities
Chapter 5: Development Review Procedures
Chapter 6: Zoning Districts Regulations
and Use Table
Chapter 7: General Development Standards
Chapter 8: Nonconformities
Chapter 9: Subdivision
Chapter 10: Enforcement
Chapter 11: Sewer Regulations
Chapter 14: Water System Management and Use
Chapter 16: Fees and Charges
Chapter 17: Appeals
Appendix A: Public Works Specifications
Appendix B: Fee Schedule
City of Essex Junction Zoning Map
This DRAFT agenda may be amended. Any questions re: above please call Chris Yuen or Terry Hass – 802-878-6950
