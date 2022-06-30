City Of Essex Junction Council Public Hearing: September 14, 2022 6:30 P.M. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published August 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street in the conference room and remotely. The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV.
• JOIN ONLINE: Join Zoom Meeting
Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information. • JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only): Dial 1(888) 788-0099 (toll free) Meeting ID: 944 6429 7825
Passcode: 635787
PUBLIC HEARING
Proposed Land Development Code Updates
Chapter 2: Definitions for Cannabis
Chapter 6: Use Table to include Cannabis
