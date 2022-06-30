 City Of Essex Junction Council Public Hearing: September 14, 2022 6:30 P.M. | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

August 24, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

City Of Essex Junction Council Public Hearing: September 14, 2022 6:30 P.M. 

Published August 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street in the conference room and remotely. The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV.

• JOIN ONLINE: Join Zoom Meeting

Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information. • JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only): Dial 1(888) 788-0099 (toll free) Meeting ID: 944 6429 7825

Passcode: 635787


PUBLIC HEARING

Proposed Land Development Code Updates


Chapter 2: Definitions for Cannabis
Chapter 6: Use Table to include Cannabis

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation