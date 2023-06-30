 CITY of Essex Junction Development Review Board Public Hearing April 20, 2023 6:30 p.m. | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

April 05, 2023 Legal Notices » General Notices

CITY of Essex Junction
Development Review Board Public Hearing April 20, 2023 6:30 p.m. 

Published April 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street in the conference room and remotely.

The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV.

• JOIN ONLINE:

Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting

connection information.
• JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only): Dial 1(888) 788-0099 (toll free). Meeting ID: 839 2599 0985, Passcode: 940993

PUBLIC HEARING

Final site plan to renovate 2nd floor of two story building into 6 one-bedroom apartments at 1 Jackson Street in the MC District, by Fat Tire, LLC, Ron LaFountain and Kristie Wildes, owners.


Final site plan of Village at Autumn Pond Phase II for a PUD to redevelop Amber Lantern Apartments. Construct 3 buildings (39 units each) with underground parking at 169 Autumn Pond Way in the M-F2 District, by Trudell Consulting Engineers, agent for Amber Lantern, LLC c/o Jeffrey Rubman, owner.

This DRAFT agenda may be amended.

Any questions re: above please call

Chris Yuen or Terry Hass – 802-878-6950

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation