Published April 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street in the conference room and remotely.
The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV.
PUBLIC HEARING
Final site plan to renovate 2nd floor of two story building into 6 one-bedroom apartments at 1 Jackson Street in the MC District, by Fat Tire, LLC, Ron LaFountain and Kristie Wildes, owners.
Final site plan of Village at Autumn Pond Phase II for a PUD to redevelop Amber Lantern Apartments. Construct 3 buildings (39 units each) with underground parking at 169 Autumn Pond Way in the M-F2 District, by Trudell Consulting Engineers, agent for Amber Lantern, LLC c/o Jeffrey Rubman, owner.
Any questions re: above please call
Chris Yuen or Terry Hass – 802-878-6950
