November 23, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

City of Essex Junction Development Review Board Public Hearing December 15, 2022 6:30 P.M. 

Published November 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street in the conference room and remotely. The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV.

• JOIN ONLINE:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83925990985?pwd=YlhlRG4vVW4veXp1TmllWkdsUEY1Zz09

Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information.

• JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only):
Dial 1(888) 788-0099 (toll free)
Meeting ID: 839 2599 0985
Passcode: 940993

PUBLIC HEARING
Appeal of Administrative Officer's decision to deny a Home Occupation permit for the cultivation of cannabis at 5 Shawn's Way in the R-1 District, by Adrian Lanza, owner of Passionfruit Farms, LLC, owner.

PUBLIC MEETING
Conceptual plan to remove an existing duplex and construct 18 residential units with parking at 161 Pearl Street in the HA District, by 161 Cheeseman, LLC, owner. This DRAFT agenda may be amended.

Any questions re: above please call Terry Hass – 802-878-6950

