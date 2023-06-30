City of Essex Junction Development Review Board Public Hearing February 16, 2023 6:30 P.M. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published February 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated February 1, 2023 at 10:10 a.m.
This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street in the conference room and remotely.
The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV.
• JOIN ONLINE:
Clerk here to join meeting Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information.
• JOIN CALLING:
Join via conference call (audio only): Dial 1(888) 788-0099 (toll free)
Meeting ID: 839 2599 0985
Passcode: 940993
PUBLIC HEARING
Conceptual site plan to renovate 2nd floor of two story building into 6 one-bedroom apartments at 1 Jackson Street in the MC District, by Fat Tire, LLC, Ron LaFountain and Kristie Wildes, owners.
Conceptual site plan to remove existing residential buildings and construct new building with 34 studio apartments with parking at 227-229 Pearl Street in the MF/MU1 District, by Pearl Street Venture, LLC, owner.
This DRAFT agenda may be amended.
Any questions re: above please call Terry Hass – 802-878-6950
