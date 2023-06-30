 City of Essex Junction Development Review Board Public Hearing July 20, 2023, 6:30 P.M. | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 05, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

City of Essex Junction Development Review Board Public Hearing July 20, 2023, 6:30 P.M. 

Published July 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated July 5, 2023 at 12:01 p.m.

This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street in the conference room and remotely. The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV.

• JOIN ONLINE:

Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting

connection information.
• JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only):
Dial 1(888) 788-0099 (toll free)
Meeting ID: 839 2599 0985
Passcode: 940993

PUBLIC HEARING

Variance application for one story addition constructed 1.5 – 8.5 feet from side property line at 50 West Street in the R-2 District, by Scott and Vicki Wolinsky, owners.

Conceptual site plan to construct 3-story mixed-use building with commercial on 1st floor and 34 residential units with parking at 8 Railroad Street in the VC District, by Franklin South, LLC, owner.

PUBLIC MEETING

Sketch plan for a two lot subdivision; Lot 1 to retain existing single family dwelling, Lot 2 to be single lot at 2 River Street in the R2 District by Yuning Liu, owner.

This DRAFT agenda may be amended.

Any questions re: above please call

Terry Hass – 802-878-6950

