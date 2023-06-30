City of Essex Junction Development Review Board Public Hearing MAY 18, 2023 6:30 P.M. 

Published May 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street in the conference room and remotely. The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV.
PUBLIC HEARING
Final site plan to remove an existing duplex and construct 18 residential units with parking at 161 Pearl Street in the HA District, by 161 Cheeseman, LLC, owner.
Final site plan to remove existing residential buildings and construct new building with 34 studio apartments with parking at 227-229 Pearl Street in the MF/MU1 District, by 227 Pearl Street, LLC, owner.
Conceptual site plan to construct 3-story mixed-use building with commercial on 1st floor and 34 residential units with parking at 8 Railroad Street in the VC District, by Franklin South, LLC, owner.
