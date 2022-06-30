City of Essex Junction Development Review Board Public Hearing November 17, 2022 6:30p.M. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published October 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street in the conference room and remotely. The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV.
• JOIN ONLINE:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83925990985?pwd=YlhlRG4vVW4veXp1TmllWkdsUEY1Zz09
Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information.
• JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only):
Dial 1(888) 788-0099 (toll free)
Meeting ID: 839 2599 0985
Passcode: 940993
PUBLIC HEARING
Approval for minor site plan amendment and approval extension of a Planned Unit Development for six residential units with parking at 41 Maple Street in the R-2 District, by Gabriel Handy, owner.
This DRAFT agenda may be amended. Any questions re: above please call
Terry Hass – 802-878-6950
