October 04, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Public Hearing Develoment Review Board: Essex Junction 

Published October 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

CITY OF ESSEX JUNCTION DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD PUBLIC HEARING OCTOBER 19, 2023, 6:30 P.M.

This meeting will be held in person at

2 Lincoln Street in the conference room

and remotely.

The meeting will be live-streamed on

Town Meeting TV.

• JOIN ONLINE:

Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting

connection information.

• JOIN CALLING: Join via conference

call (audio only):

Dial 1(888) 788-0099 (toll free)

Meeting ID: 839 2599 0985

Passcode: 940993

PUBLIC HEARING

Final plan for a two lot subdivision; Lot 1 to retain existing single family dwelling, Lot 2 to be single lot at 2 River Street in the R2 District by

Yuning Liu, owner.

This DRAFT agenda may be amended.

Any questions re: above please call

Terry Hass – 802-878-6950

