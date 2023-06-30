City Of Essex Junction Development Review Board Public Hearing September 21, 2023 6:30 P.M. 

Published September 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street in the conference room and remotely.
The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV.
• JOIN ONLINE:
Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information.
• JOIN CALLING: Join via conference
call (audio only): Dial 1(888) 788-0099 (toll free) Meeting ID: 839 2599 0985 Passcode: 940993
Public hearing
Appeal of Administrative Officer's enforcement decision at 8 Taft Street in the R-1 District, by Stephen and Sharon Wille Padnos, adjoining residents. Conceptual site plan to construct 3-story mixed-use building with commercial on 1st floor and 34 residential units with parking at 8 Railroad Street in the VC District, by Franklin South, LLC, owner.
Conceptual site plan to remove existing structures and construct 4-story 18 unit residential building with parking at 132 Pearl Street in the HA District by Paroline Real Estate, LLC , owner.
This DRAFT agenda may be amended. Any questions re: above please call Terry Hass – 802-878-6950
