City Of Essex Junction Development Review Board Public Meeting July 21, 2022 6:30 P.M. 

Published July 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated July 13, 2022 at 11:23 a.m.
This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street in the conference room and remotely.
The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV.
- JOIN ONLINE:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83925990985?pw d=YlhlRG4vVW4veXp1TmllWkdsUEY1Zz 09
Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information.
- JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only):
Dial 1(888) 788-0099 (toll free)
Meeting ID: 839 2599 0985
Passcode: 940993
PUBLIC MEETING
Discussion with CCRPC of roles and responsibilities of the DRB.
Review and Sign Ethics Policy
Elect Chair and Vice-chairperson
Conceptual plan to remove existing structures and construct 18 residential units with parking and 1 retail space at 132 Pearl Street in the HA District, by Paroline Real Estate, Inc., owner.
This DRAFT agenda may be amended.
Any questions re: above please call Robin Pierce or Terry Hass – 802-878-6950
