July 13, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

City Of Essex Junction Development Review Board Public Meeting July 21, 2022 6:30 P.M. 

Published July 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated July 13, 2022 at 11:23 a.m.

This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street in the conference room and remotely.

The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV.

- JOIN ONLINE:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83925990985?pw d=YlhlRG4vVW4veXp1TmllWkdsUEY1Zz 09

Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information.

- JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only):

Dial 1(888) 788-0099 (toll free)

Meeting ID: 839 2599 0985

Passcode: 940993

PUBLIC MEETING

Discussion with CCRPC of roles and responsibilities of the DRB.

Review and Sign Ethics Policy

Elect Chair and Vice-chairperson

Conceptual plan to remove existing structures and construct 18 residential units with parking and 1 retail space at 132 Pearl Street in the HA District, by Paroline Real Estate, Inc., owner.

This DRAFT agenda may be amended.

Any questions re: above please call Robin Pierce or Terry Hass – 802-878-6950

