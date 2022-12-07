Published December 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
The City of Essex Junction is accepting sealed bids from pre-qualified contractors for the Main Street/VT Route 15 Waterline Replacement Project.
The contract generally includes the following work items on Main Street/VT Route 15 in the City of Essex Junction: Supply and Install 4,200 If of 12" CL 52 Ductile Iron Waterline; Supply and Install 390 If of 8" CL 52 Ductile Iron Waterline; Supply and Install 7 New Hydrant Assemblies; Pressure Reducing Valve Vault with Associated Pipe, Valves, and Fittings; Supply and Install 1,700 If of 3/4" K Copper Water Service; Supply and Install 35 3/4" Corporation and 35 3/4" Curb Stops; Supply and Install 2,750 cy of Crushed Gravel; Supply and Install 1,925 tons of Bituminous Concrete Pavement; Cement Concrete Curb and Sidewalk; and Supply and Install 315 cy of Topsoil, 4,975 sy of Green Area Restoration.
Sealed bids on forms prepared by the Engineer will be received at the City Office, 2 Lincoln Street, Essex Junction, Vermont, 05452, until 2 PM (local time) on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Bid opening will occur immediately after the bid submittal deadline. The time of receiving and opening bids may be postponed due to emergencies or unforeseen conditions. A non-mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held for the project at 2 PM (local time) on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the Municipal Parking Lot adjacent to the intersection of Main Street and Densmore Drive. All plan holders will be responsible for familiarizing themselves with the site.
Digital Drawings, Specifications, and other Contract Documents may be obtained by emailing Stephen O. Lizewski, Chief of Field Operations, of Donald L. Hamlin Consulting Engineers, Inc., at slizewski@dlhce.com. Prospective bidders will be added to the Plan Holder List and will be provided with access to a digital FTP site. All Drawings, Specifications, Contract Documents, Addendums, and other relevant project information will be available on the FTP site. It is the responsibility of the Prospective Bidder to review relevant project information located on the FTP site. Prospective Bidders must be on the Plan Holder List to be eligible to submit a bid. The City of Essex Junction, through its Authorized Representative, reserves the right to waive any informalities in or reject any and all bids, in whole or in part, or to accept any bid deemed to be in the best interest of the City of Essex Junction.
