Published July 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated July 5, 2023 at 12:01 p.m.
In accordance with the Essex Junction City Charter and V.S.A. Title 24, Sec. 1972, notice is hereby given to the residents and those interested in lands in the City of Essex Junction that on June 28, 2023, the City Council replaced the existing Chapter 3: Regulations of Public Parks in its entirety with a proposed Chapter 3: Public Parks. The full text with the changes to this ordinance can be found at the City Clerk's office at 2 Lincoln St. Essex Junction, Vt. 05452, during regular business hours, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.
This ordinance shall become effective on passage unless 5 percent of the City's qualified voters, by a written petition filed with the City Clerk no later than September 8, 2023, request that the voters of the City disapprove the amendment at a duly warned annual meeting or special meeting.
Questions about this amendment may be addressed to Regina Mahony, City Manager, 2 Lincoln Street, Essex Junction, VT, by calling 802-878-6944 or emailing [email protected].
Dated at Essex Junction, Vermont, on June 29, 2023.
find, follow, fan us: