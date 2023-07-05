 City of Essex Junction Notice of Amendment to the Essex Junction Municipal Code | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

July 05, 2023 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City of Essex Junction
Notice of Amendment to the Essex Junction Municipal Code 

Published July 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated July 5, 2023 at 12:01 p.m.

In accordance with the Essex Junction City Charter and V.S.A. Title 24, Sec. 1972, notice is hereby given to the residents and those interested in lands in the City of Essex Junction that on June 28, 2023, the City Council replaced the existing Chapter 3: Regulations of Public Parks in its entirety with a proposed Chapter 3: Public Parks. The full text with the changes to this ordinance can be found at the City Clerk's office at 2 Lincoln St. Essex Junction, Vt. 05452, during regular business hours, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.

This ordinance shall become effective on passage unless 5 percent of the City's qualified voters, by a written petition filed with the City Clerk no later than September 8, 2023, request that the voters of the City disapprove the amendment at a duly warned annual meeting or special meeting.

Questions about this amendment may be addressed to Regina Mahony, City Manager, 2 Lincoln Street, Essex Junction, VT, by calling 802-878-6944 or emailing [email protected].

Dated at Essex Junction, Vermont, on June 29, 2023.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation