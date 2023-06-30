 City of Essex Junction Notice of Public Hearing Proposed Charter Amendments March 13, 2023, 6:30 PM | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 08, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Published March 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

A second public hearing on the proposed charter amendments for the City of Essex Junction will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street, Essex Junction, VT, and online via Zoom on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 6:30 pm. The public is invited to attend and offer comments regarding the proposed charter amendments.

Join the Zoom Meeting at https://zoom.us/j/94464297825?pwd=T0RTL0VteHZXNHlteTJpQi83WUg4QT09 or by telephone at 1(888) 788-0099.

Enter meeting code 944 6429 7825, passcode 635787. Proposed charter amendment details and information to connect to the meetings can be found at www.essexjunction.org.

