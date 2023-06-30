 City of Essex Junction Notice of Public Hearing Proposed Charter Amendments March 6, 2023, 6:30 PM | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 01, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

City of Essex Junction Notice of Public Hearing Proposed Charter Amendments March 6, 2023, 6:30 PM 

Published March 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

A public hearing on the proposed charter amendments for the City of Essex Junction will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street, Essex Junction, VT, and online via Zoom on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 6:30 pm. Join Zoom Meeting here: zoom.us/j/94464297825?pwd=T0RTL0VteHZXNHlteTJpQi83WUg4QT09; or by telephone at 1 (888) 788-0099. Enter meeting code 944 6429 7825, passcode 635787. Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information.

The public is invited to attend and offer comments regarding the proposed charter amendments. Complete details and information to connect to the meetings can be found at www.essexjunction.org.

