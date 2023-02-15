If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published February 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
A public hearing on the FY24 Budget and Capital Program for the City of Essex Junction will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street, Essex Junction, VT, and online via Zoom on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 6:35 pm. Join Zoom Meeting or by telephone at 1(888) 788-0099. Enter meeting code 944 6429 7825, passcode 635787. The meeting will also be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV. Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information.
The public is invited to attend and offer comments regarding the proposed FY24 Budget and Capital Program. Complete details and information to connect to the meetings can be found at www.essexjunction.org.
