 City of Essex Junction Notice of Public Hearing Proposed fy24 Budget February 8, 2023, 6:35 PM

February 01, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

City of Essex Junction Notice of Public Hearing Proposed fy24 Budget February 8, 2023, 6:35 PM 

Published February 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated February 1, 2023 at 10:10 a.m.

A public hearing on the FY24 Budget and Capital Program for the City of Essex Junction will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street, Essex Junction VT and online via Zoom on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 6:35 pm. JOIN ONLINE: Join Zoom Meeting by clicking here; or by telephone at 1(888) 788-0099. Enter meeting code 944 6429 7825, passcode 635787. The meeting will also be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV. Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information.

The public is invited to attend and offer comments regarding the proposed FY24 Budget and Capital Program. Complete details and information to connect to the meetings can be found at www.essexjunction.org.

