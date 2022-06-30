 City Of Essex Junction Planning Commission Public Hearing August 4, 2022 6:30 P.M | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 20, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

City Of Essex Junction Planning Commission Public Hearing August 4, 2022 6:30 P.M 

Published July 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street in the conference room and remotely. The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV.

• JOIN ONLINE: Click here to join the meeting

Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information.

• JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only): Dial 1(888) 788-0099 (toll free)

Meeting ID: 953 1240 7791

Passcode: 040339

PUBLIC MEETING

Elect Chair and Vice-chairperson

PUBLIC HEARING

Proposed Land Development Code Updates

Chapter 1: Purpose, Application & Severability Chapter 2: Definitions
Chapter 3: Decision Making and Administrative Bodies
Chapter 4: Regulation of Land Use Activities Chapter 5: Development Review Procedures Chapter 6: Zoning Districts Regulations and Use Table
Chapter 7: General Development Standards Chapter 8: Nonconformities
Chapter 9: Subdivision
Chapter 10: Enforcement
Chapter 11: Sewer Regulations
Chapter 14: Water System Management and Use Chapter 16: Fees and Charges
Chapter 17: Appeals

Appendix A: Public Works Specifications PUBLIC HEARING

Chapter 2: Definitions for Cannabis Chapter 6: Use Table to include Cannabis

This DRAFT agenda may be amended.

Any questions re: above please call Robin Pierce or Terry Hass – 878-6950

