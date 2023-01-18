City of Winooski Public Hearing 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published January 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The Winooski City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the Claire Burke Council Chambers (City Hall). The Public Hearing will be to consider the proposed FY24 Budget. To view the FY24 Budget and full annual meeting day information visit www.winooskivt.gov
• Attend online: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84364849328
• Attend by phone: 1 646 558 8656
• Webinar ID: 843 6484 9328
• Attend in-person: Winooski City Hall (27 West Allen Street)
Jennifer Willingham
City Clerk
January 10, 2023
find, follow, fan us: