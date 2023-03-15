Cloud 9 Caterers Absorbs Pop-Ups and Launches Murphy’s Doughnuts 

click to enlarge Melissa Pasanen ©️ Seven Days

Sean Mitchell (left) and Stephen Coggio of Cloud 9 Caterers

Over the past 18 months, Stephen Coggio has run two pop-up dinner series — Qué Rico Taquería and Mimi's Italian Eats — while also working as executive chef of Cloud 9 Caterers. Now Coggio plans to fold his pop-up concepts under the Cloud 9 umbrella to give customers more casual catering options — while adding a new series. On April 1, Coggio and Cloud 9 executive sous chef Sean Mitchell will host the inaugural pop-up of Murphy's Doughnuts at the catering company's headquarters at 142 Hegeman Avenue in Colchester.

Coggio became co-owner of Cloud 9 about six months ago in partnership with his mother, founder-owner Sarah Moran.

This winter, Coggio and his team have focused on Mimi's, which the chef described as "a nod to traditional Italian cuisine that leans into Italian American bastardization." Dishes such as rich pasta carbonara made with cream and cured pork jowl are "what you wanna eat here in the winter," he said, while his taco menu is more popular in warm weather.

Mimi's next event will be at May Day in Burlington on April 25, followed by a collaborative dinner at Starry Night Café in Ferrisburgh with executive chef Robert Smith III on April 30. Information will be posted on Instagram @mimis_italian_eats.

An assortment of Murphy's Doughnuts

Murphy's Doughnuts was inspired by the Italian bomboloni that Mitchell has made for Mimi's. Mitchell, who met Coggio when he and his wife took over the now-closed Half Pint Farm in Burlington, cooked for three years at Hen of the Wood in Burlington. Early in his career, he spent two years at Mrs. London's bakery in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

The April 1 menu for Murphy's Doughnuts, to be posted this week on Instagram @murphys.vt, could include vanilla-glazed French crullers, Pomykala Farm peach-filled powdered doughnuts, or glazed and garnished pistachio supremes filled with diplomat cream. Prices range from $4 to $6. To-go coffee with sweetened condensed milk and cinnamon will also be available. Orders and pickup times must be reserved ahead through Instagram or by calling 655-7370.