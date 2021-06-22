 Cold Hollow Sculpture Park's Outsize Artworks Turn Enosburg Falls Hayfields Into a Gallery | Staytripper | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

June 22, 2021 Local Guides » Staytripper

Cold Hollow Sculpture Park's Outsize Artworks Turn Enosburg Falls Hayfields Into a Gallery 

By

Cold Hollow Sculpture Park in Enosburg Falls is open noon to 6 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, until October 11. Free. coldhollowsculpturepark.com

The original print version of this article was headlined "Larger Than Life"

Vermont Vacation logoFind more information on Vermont day trips and adventures from the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing at vermontvacation.com/staytripper.

Related Locations

More...
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: ,

More Staytripper »

About The Author

Amy Lilly
Bio:
 Amy Lilly has been a contributing arts writer for Seven Days since 2007.

Trending

Brownington's Old Stone House Harnesses History to Inform Current Conversations About Race
As Temperatures Soar, Vermonters Ride the Waves at the Burlington Surf Club
Staytripper's Guide to Celebrating Summer in Vermont
OneCare Vermont Costs More Than It's Saving the State, Auditor Finds
The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 23 to 29
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ add your event

Latest in Staytripper

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation