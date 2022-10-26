Combined Notice of Mitigated Finding of No Significant Impact and Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds State of Vermont 

Published October 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
October 26, 2022
Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development
Josh Hanford, Commissioner, VT Department of Housing and Community Development
One National Life Drive, Davis Building, 6 th Floor
Montpelier, VT 05620
802-828-3080
The purpose of this notice is to satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the State of Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development.
Request for Release of Funds
On or about November 11, 2022, the Agency will submit a request to HUD to release HOME Investment Partnership Program funds under Title II of the Cranston-Gonzalez National Affordable Housing Act, as amended to undertake a project known as 10 th Cavalry Apartments, located at 33, 84 and 123 Ethan Allen Avenue, in Colchester, Vermont. The project proposes to convert three former St. Michael's College dormitories, currently vacant, into 65 affordable rental homes. The three buildings are all part of the Fort Ethan Allen Historic District initially constructed as a military facility as army barracks for cavalry and artillery regiments and are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Mitigating measures include adherence to a Vermont Department of
Environmental Conservation approved Corrective Action Plan, which requires management of impacted soils and building materials; adherence with the conditionally-approved Part 2 application for historic tax credits, submitted to the National Park Service (NPS), including any future revisions approved by NPS; abatement and/or management of lead based paints; and post-renovation radon mitigation if required.
The estimated total cost of the project is approximately $27,706,586 including approximately $1,525,000 in HOME Investment Partnership Program funds, approximately $1,300,000 in National Housing Trust Funds and approximately 18 project based vouchers.
Finding of No Significant Impact
The Agency has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) which will be made available to the public for review at the Agency, National Life Building, One National Life Drive, Davis Building 6th floor, Montpelier, Vermont 05620, between the hours of 8:00am and 4:00pm or via email at grace.vinson@vermont.gov.
Public Comments
Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the Agency for the use of HOME funds, Attn: Environmental Officer, Department of Housing and Community Development, National Life Building, One National Life Drive, Davis Building 6th floor, Montpelier, Vermont 05620, or via email at grace.vinson@vermont.gov. All comments received by November 10, 2022, will be considered by the Agency prior to authorizing the submission of a request for release of funds. Comments must specify which notice they are addressing-the Finding of No Significant Impact or the Request for the Release of Funds.
Environmental Certification
The Agency and Josh Hanford, in his official capacity as Commissioner of the VT Department ofHousing and Community Development, consent to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD's approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under the National Environmental Policy Act and related laws and authorities and allows the Agency to use HOME funds.
Objections to Release of Funds
HUD will accept objections to its approval of the release of funds and the State's certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer Josh Hanford; (b) the Agency has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by the HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality.
Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed the HUD Director of Community Planning and Development CPD_COVID-19OEE-BOS@hud.gov. Potential objectors should contact the HUD via email to verify the last day of the objection period.
