 Comic Newspaper the 'Ladybroad Ledger' Returns Under New Leadership | Comics | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

June 29, 2022 Arts + Life » Comics

Comic Newspaper the 'Ladybroad Ledger' Returns Under New Leadership 

By

Published June 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Look for the fifth issue of the Ladybroad Ledger in August. Learn more at ladybroadledger.com.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Broad Ambitions"

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , ,

More Comics »

About The Author

Maggie Reynolds

Maggie Reynolds
Bio:
 Maggie Reynolds is an arts and culture reporter for the summer (2022) at Seven Days. She's a rising junior at Middlebury College studying history and an editor of the Middlebury Campus.

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Comics

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation