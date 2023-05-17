Committee on Temporary Shelter Seeking RFPs 

Published May 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES The Committee on Temporary Shelter is seeking proposals from Architectural firms to perform a Feasibility Study and a Schematic Design to explore the feasibility of either rehabilitating an existing low-income multi-family building or demolishing and building a new structure with while maintaining or increasing the total number of on-site housing units. Qualified applicants will have comparable experience as well as knowledge of affordable housing, multi-family construction, publicly funded projects, and federal regulations. To obtain a copy of the RFP including submission requirements and specific project information, please contact Logan Brown at COTS at 802-343-8632 or [email protected]. Proposals including all attachments must be submitted by 4:00 PM on Friday, June 16, 2023. Minority-owned, women-owned, Section 3 businesses and locally-owned businesses are encouraged to apply. May 2, 2023.
Bid Due Date: 06/17/2023
Bid Due Time: 4:00 PM
find, follow, fan us: