May 29, 2023 Life Lines » Promotions

Promotions: Jezebel Crow and Stanzi Scribner 

Published May 29, 2023 at 6:03 a.m. | Updated May 29, 2023 at 2:52 p.m.

Jezebel Crow and Stanzi Scribner!
  • Courtesy
  • Jezebel Crow and Stanzi Scribner!
Over this past winter, the Plainfield Co-op made the transition from having a General Manager to having two Co-managers. Thank you to our former GM, Jamie Lewis, for your time with us. We wish you all the best! Congratulations to our new Co-managers, Jezebel Crow and Stanzi Scribner!

Our new Operations Manager, Jez, has been working at the Plainfield Co-op since August 2015. She started on the Cinderella Shift, which is what the weekend closing shifts were known as once upon a time. She moved on to mostly produce shifts, loving working with the local farmers and real, healthy food. She started buying for the Herb department, then took on Cheese, Coffee, Bakery, and eventually Produce. As other departments opened, she took them on, so now she buys for Refrigerated, Dairy, and Meat. When Jamie announced that he was stepping down as the GM, Jez said she would be happy to step up and facilitate the operation of the store.

When she is not at the Co-op, she lives out in the woods in a cabin she built by hand, where she keeps chickens, goats, mules, and dogs. She reads voraciously, and studies astrology and mycology.

Our new Administrative Manager, Stanzi, started at the Co-op as a sub back in the fall of 2018, and once we switched to only curbside pickup during COVID, she started working regular shifts 3 days a week. She enjoyed having regular shifts here and learned so many different things. When the GM at the time, Peter Youngbaer, asked her if she was interested in becoming a permanent/regular employee, she gladly accepted. She continued as a cashier, training in various different areas of the Co-op so she could be as useful as possible and cover in any area if needed, but she still felt like she wanted more from her job here. When the Administrative Assistant position was brought to her attention, she jumped at the chance and, in September of 2021, she was promoted. Since then, she has loved having a new perspective, working more behind the scenes and making sure payroll is processed every 2 weeks, vendors are getting paid weekly, and that we have the supplies we need for the store (among other things). Of course, when the Administrative Manager position came up, she couldn't resist applying for it as well, furthering her career and taking on even more responsibility than she has had here in the past. She is so excited for this opportunity to work alongside Jez as Co-managers, and can't wait to see what the future holds for the Co-op.
