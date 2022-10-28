Conservative Legal Group Sues After Randolph Student Suspended 

SANDRA TESTER | DREAMSTIME.COM

The group alleged in a press release that school officials punished Blake, a 14-year-old volleyball player, "for calling a male student 'a dude' and using male pronouns when expressing their view that the male student should not be allowed in the girls' locker room." Travis, her father, was suspended from his position as a middle school girls' soccer coach for similar behavior, Alliance Defending Freedom said.





In late September, the school district started an investigation into allegations of bullying following an incident in the locker room involving Blake and the transgender student. Shortly after, Blake appeared on a WCAX-TV segment about the locker room investigation, telling the reporter that "biological boys" should never be allowed in a girls' locker room. She also alleged that her transgender teammate made an "inappropriate comment" while girls were getting changed.



The story quickly went viral in right-wing outlets, including Fox News, the New York Post and the Daily Signal.



Missing from the story was the perspective of the transgender student. Her mother later spoke to Seven Days and said her daughter had actually been bullied. WCAX later removed its story from its website "to prevent others from using our reporting to attack people in the transgender community," the station's news director, Roger Garrity, told Seven Days.

Randolph Union High School coprincipals Floyd and Sutton sent to the Allens on October 23.



In an email to Seven Days on Thursday night, Orange Southwest's attorney Pietro Lynn wrote that the school district expects to prevail in the case, citing Vermont's "proud tradition of standing up for the rights of all people." He also noted the district's adherence to both state law and Agency of Education guidance.

"[Randolph Union High School] and Orange Southwest Unified Union School District are proud to support our trans students and to enforce our legally mandated policies," Lynn's email continued. "The Plaintiffs apparently argue that demeaning behaviors, ridicule, and intimidation of RUHS students are protected free speech. If so, it is a sad day for all Vermonters."



The district scheduled two community forums to discuss the controversy earlier this month. The first was held as scheduled, with many in attendance expressing support for the transgender student. But the second was canceled after the district received threats.

Blake (left) and Travis Allen on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" On Thursday night, the father and daughter appeared on Fox News' "T ucker Carlson Tonight ," along with one of their lawyers, Tyson Langhofer. Blake told Carlson that she was punished for expressing her discomfort with having a transgender student in the locker room.



On the show, the conservative TV personality portrayed the Allens as heroes.



"It's only when people like you — Travis Allen, Blake Allen — take the lumps, stand up, tell the truth for just basic human rights, like the right to change without some guy staring with you, it's only when you do that, that things get better," Carlson said.



Langhofer, senior counsel from Alliance Defending Freedom, told Carlson that the school district retaliated against the Allens "for just simply stating their views."



"The crazy thing about this, Tucker, is that Blake understands the issue. She doesn't need to be reeducated. Males are males; females are females," Langhofer said. "And Blake shouldn't be forced to change in front of a male or watch a male change."

In their lawsuit, the Allens are asking the court to compel the school district to reinstate Travis as a soccer coach and refrain from taking any further action against him. They are also asking for all disciplinary actions against Blake to be rescinded.

