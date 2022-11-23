 Contest: Win a Pair of Tickets to the Good Trade Makers Market | Food + Drink Promotion | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

November 23, 2022 Food + Drink » Food + Drink Promotion

Contest: Win a Pair of Tickets to the Good Trade Makers Market 

Published November 23, 2022 at 9:50 a.m. | Updated November 23, 2022 at 2:52 p.m.

burlington_2022-01.png
Good Trade Maker Market is a two-day holiday shopping experience at Hula Lakeside on December 3-4. The event features nearly 100 independent makers from 8 different states.

Your ticket includes your choice of a small cocktail from Mad River Distillers, a small beer from Naragansett, a small coffee from Brio Coffeeworks or a Granny Squibbs iced tea.

To enter to win, sign up for a Seven Days newsletter below by Thursday, December 1 at noon. We'll draw two winners and email you if you've won. Good luck!
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

