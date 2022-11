Contest: Win a Pair of Tickets to Warren Miller's 'Daymaker' Film 

click to enlarge

Screenings

Friday, December 2, 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall Theater, Middlebury

Saturday, December 3, 7:30 p.m. at Flynn Theater, Burlington

Contest

Fill out my online form

More about the movie

In the world today, the ground shifts constantly beneath our feet, and bearings are hard to come by. Warren Miller’s Daymaker will take you on a journey to peaks that replace the mountains in your mind with ones that free your mind.To enter the ticket giveaway, sign up for anewsletter below by. We'll draw several winners and email you if you've won. Good luck!A killer storm cycle in the Monashees. Adaptive backcountry riding like you’ve never seen before. The ultimate grass skiing run. Alaska (twice). Come along for the biggest days with the 73rd annual Warren Miller film, Daymaker. Then get ready for your own. Because there’s no better day than one out on the hill.Join Crazy Karl Fostvedt, Michelle Parker, Katie Burrell, Hana Beaman, Daron Rahlves, Ryland Bell, Cam Fitzpatrick, Connery Lundin, and more out on the hill and you can’t really have a bad day.We hit Snowmass for the biggest party of the winter, surprise a Warren Miller superfan at the base of Snowbasin, and take him skiing with Jonny Moseley and Marcus Caston. We follow one of Europe’s most legendary mountain guides, rewrite the rules of adaptive backcountry riding, and try to keep up with some of the most exciting young skiers and snowboarders on the planet.